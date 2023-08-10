Watch more News on iWantTFC

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has entered into a not guilty plea to four criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump pleads not guilty to election conspiracy charges

Trump's indictment has drawn mixed reactions from some Filipino-Americans. One of his supporters is Filipino-American Jurell Snyder, who believes the move is a witch hunt.

Christina Baal-Owens, meanwhile, said the latest indictment is what they have been waiting for.

Owens is the executive director of Public Wise, an election rights organization that has been tracking candidates who support the false election claims.

"January 6th was not a one-day event," she said. "It was one moment in a very large, very organized movement, to suppress votes."

Owens said they are now working with different groups to educate the public about the threats to voting rights.

"In the 2022 midterm elections, over 200 'insurrectionists' won their races and were elected to office," she added. "We're seeing it even at a hyper-local level."

A recent New York Times-Siena poll showed that 74% of Republicans do not believe the former president committed serious crimes.

Snyder said he would still vote for Trump if he clinches the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Is he rough around the edges when he's going off the teleprompter? Yes," said Snyder. "But in this political battle for our country, I think he's a good guy."

Trump could face up to 55 years in prison if convicted on all counts.