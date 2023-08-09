At least 6 killed in Hawaii wildfires

An arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires. EPA-EFE/CARTER BARTO

HONOLULU - At least six people have been killed in wildfires on Hawaii's Maui Island and local authorities are continuing with search and rescue operations, major U.S. media reported Wednesday, quoting the island's Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.

Lahaina, a tourist spot in Maui, remains without telephone service, either by landline or cellphone, while the coast guard has rescued 14 people from the ocean off the area's shore, according to the Maui County office.

The Office of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that several large fires are burning in many areas of Maui and Hawaii islands, and the blazes have forced closures of roads and schools as well as evacuations.

"The wind-fueled fires have devastated many of our communities," the governor's office said.

The governor has also been in contact with the White House as the state prepares for what will inevitably be a request for emergency federal assistance, it said.

==Kyodo