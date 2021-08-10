China rejects Canadian man's death sentence appeal for drug smuggling

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected a Canadian man's appeal against his death sentence for drug smuggling at a time when relations between the two countries have been deteriorating.

Robert Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and handed a 15-year prison sentence in 2018. In 2019, the court in Dalian, northeastern China, sentenced him to death even though he denied the allegations and challenged the ruling.

The rejection of the appeal came after Canadian authorities in Vancouver in December 2018 arrested Meng Wanzhou, a top official of China's tech giant Huawei Technologies Co., on U.S. fraud charges linked to an alleged breach of sanctions on Iran.

"Canada strongly condemns China's decision to uphold the death penalty sentence" against Schellenberg, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

"We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency" to him, Garneau said.

Two Canadians living and working in China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have also been taken into custody on allegations they were harming China's national security. It is feared that they were detained in retaliation for Meng's arrest.

In 2019, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized China for "arbitrarily" sentencing Schellenberg to death.

