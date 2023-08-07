Thousands protest Bangladesh Koran burning

Protesters take part in a rally after a Friday prayers against the burning of a copy of the Holy Koran in Sweden, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 07 July 2023. An Iraqi refugee living in Sweden set fire to a copy of the Koran during a protest in front of a mosque in Stockholm on 28 June 2023. The act drew widespread outrage and condemnation from several countries. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

DHAKA - Thousands of people mounted furious protests after dozens of Korans were burned in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, leaving several officers injured, police said Monday.

Police said they fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a crowd of "at least 10,000 people" overnight from Sunday to Monday as they tried to attack the two men accused of destroying the holy books, police officer Ajbahar Ali Shaikh told AFP.

Another police officer said at least 14 policemen were injured in the clashes, but did not have details of injuries among protesters.

The two men were arrested in the northeastern city of Sylhet -- one of the most conservative parts of Bangladesh -- and said that they had burned the Korans as they were "very old and some had printing mistakes".

Shaikh, naming the accused as school principal Nurur Rahman and Mahbub Alam, said police had "seized 45 copies of the burned Koran".

Some Muslim scholars say disposing of a Koran that is no longer usable is permissible if done respectfully.

Last month tensions flared between Muslim countries and Sweden and Denmark following several protests involving public desecrations of the Koran -- including setting pages alight.

Both countries have condemned the desecrations but upheld their laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Bangladesh has a population of 170 million, 90 percent of whom are Muslims, with the rest made up largely of Hindus and Christians.

Violence over religious sentiment is common in the South Asian country, and minorities face frequent attacks over rumors of alleged blasphemy and defamatory posts mocking Islam on social media.

