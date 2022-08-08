Japan SDF member stabbed at WWII memorial ceremony in Solomon Islands

SYDNEY - A member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force was stabbed Monday at a commemoration service marking the 80th anniversary of the World War II Battle of Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara.

The Japanese sailor suffered a minor injury to the neck after he was approached from behind by a local man and stabbed with what appeared to be a pair of scissors, according to the Japanese Embassy in the Solomon Islands.

U.S. military personnel attending the service quickly detained the assailant, who was later taken into the custody of local police, according to a report by Radio New Zealand. A motive is not yet known.

The sailor received stitches at a nearby clinic and is doing fine, the embassy said.

The commemoration ceremony was hosted by the Solomon Islands government at Bloody Ridge in Honiara, and was attended by senior officials from the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Makoto Oniki, Japanese senior vice defense minister, was in attendance as was U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy.

The event followed similar ceremonies held by the United States and Japan in Honiara on Sunday to commemorate the thousands of Japanese and American soldiers who lost their lives in the 1942 battle for the island of Guadalcanal.

==Kyodo