Biden tests negative for COVID-19 following 'rebound' case

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after a "rebound" period in which he continued to return positive test results despite feeling well, according to his physician.

The 79-year-old initially tested positive on July 21 and experienced mild symptoms. He returned a series of negative test results but again tested positive from July 30 in what was classed a rebound case, seen in some people who take antiviral medication.

"The president continues to feel very well," the doctor, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement on Saturday, adding that an antigen test in the morning returned the negative result.

Biden will continue to isolate, pending a second negative test, the physician said.

==Kyodo

