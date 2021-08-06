Japan's total coronavirus cases top 1 million

Japan's cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1 million on Friday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in many parts of the country.

The development came as many prefectures in Japan have witnessed their daily confirmed coronavirus cases hit record highs in recent days. Japan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 15 last year.

Also Friday, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 4,515 daily coronavirus cases amid growing concern about a potential collapse of the medical system in the country due to a resurgence of the virus.

The figure was the second-highest in the capital, which reported a record 5,042 cases Thursday. Tokyo is hosting the Olympics under its fourth state of emergency.

