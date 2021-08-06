Flags are seen outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters/File

TOKYO - Foreign ministers from more than 20 Asia-Pacific countries began online talks Friday with regional issues such as the political crisis in Myanmar and maritime security in the East and South China seas in focus.

The 27-member ASEAN Regional Forum, known as Asia's largest political and security conference, is being held after ASEAN foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to appoint Brunei's second foreign minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to Myanmar where a military coup in February triggered massive protests and civil unrest.

Other major issues on the table are likely to include long-running tensions in the East and South China seas, where a number of participating countries such as Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines face conflicting territorial assertion by Beijing.

Japan plans to express opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo of the waters, according to government officials.

The forum, with participation by the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, Japan, the United States and China among others, is also a rare multilateral gathering in which North Korea is taking part.

