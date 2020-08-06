Home > Overseas Lebanon blast killed at least 137, injured 5,000: ministry Agence France-Presse Posted at Aug 06 2020 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Stringer, AFP BEIRUT - The huge blast at Beirut port has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday. Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly. More details to follow. As smoke clears in Beirut, shock turns to anger Ammonium nitrate: fertilizer behind many industrial accidents LOOK: Massive damage after Beirut twin explosions © Agence France-Presse Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, Lebanon, Beirut, Lebanon explosion, Beirut explosion, Beirut explosion death toll, ammonium nitrate Read More: ANC Lebanon Beirut Lebanon explosion Beirut explosion Beirut explosion death toll ammonium nitrate