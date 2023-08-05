Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadians held an extended celebration of the Filipino Heritage Month through the two-day "Fiesta Extravaganza" in Surrey in British Columbia.

This is the first time that the fiesta, which started in different cities in Ontario and Quebec, came to Surrey which had 75 Filipino groups and vendors participating.

Although many who attended were there for fun, officials and community leaders also had the proposed Filipino cultural center in mind.

Arlene Magno, the Philippine Consul General in Vancouver, appealed for unity after the confusion from the presence of two groups with overlapping interests in the cultural center.

PH cultural centre project in Vancouver feared to be derailed

"I urge all Filipinos to be united in pushing for the establishment of our own cultural center in B.C.," she said, "a place for our community to come together and celebrate what it means to be Filipino."

Mayor Brenda Locke of Surrey said they are open to the idea of having the cultural center built in the city.

"We really want to have it here in Surrey, don’t you think?" she added. "I agree, it’s our turn."

Publisher Rey Fortaleza estimates that Surrey's Filipino population may have already grown to about 64,000 due to retirees moving to the city because of lower housing costs.

Meantime, many Filipinos living in Surrey made their presence felt at the fiesta despite the intense summer heat.

Actress-singer Yam Concepcion also drew in the crowd, as many Filipino fans were excited to watch her perform live during the fiesta.

Concepcion, who is now based in New York, said she is always glad to be with Filipinos.

"It really makes you feel homesick when you have not gone back to the Philippines for some time," she said in Filipino. "We're a full community of Filipinos. I feel home."

The first "Fiesta Extravaganza" is estimated to have drawn up to 3,000 attendees.