A delegation of the Philippine National Police is taking part in this year's World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg from July 28 to Aug. 6.

The Philippine contingent is led by PLt.Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, the PNP's deputy chief for administration.

They will compete in nine sporting events including basketball, cross country running, and marathon, among others.

Filipinos in Winnipeg cheered the Philippine team on as they marched to Canada Life Centre for the opening ceremony on July 28.

The 10-day event is considered the largest sporting event ever hosted in Manitoba.

Started in 1985 in the U.S., the Olympic-style competition features more than 8,500 athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries.

The Philippine team won its first gold medal on Day 3, with Police SSgt. Maria Arnejo outran hundreds of athletes in the 21K half marathon at St. Vital Park.

"This is an opportunity for our athletes to go out," said Sermonia in Filipino. "We have many world-class athletes who have to be introduced to other policemen from other parts of the world."

Members of the team shared that beyond the excitement of participating in the event, they felt the warm welcome and support of Filipinos in the host country.

Said Patrolman Jerico Rosario: "I was surprised by the community here. They're really kind, accommodating, and they will take care of you. Winnipeg, you're one of a kind."

Filipinos in the city also hosted a welcome potluck dinner for the delegates at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba.

Sermonia said this is their second time joining the games in Canada. He added that they were overwhelmed by the support of Filipinos there.

"This is something different," he said, "something that we are really very proud of. The hospitality is indeed very much alive in this particular area of Canada."