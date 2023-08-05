Watch more News on iWantTFC

Barbie is without a doubt one of the world’s most iconic toys since it was launched in 1959.

This year, Warner Brothers released the top-grossing Barbie movie which made the doll more famous than ever.

With how iconic Barbie is, many are collecting the toy. One of those huge collectors is Hawaii-based Filipino-American fashion designer Iris Viacrusis who has collected over 1,500 Barbie dolls, excluding those he had already donated and given away.

Among his first collections are the Barbies made in the Philippines.

"The very first collection is called the Filipiñiana," he said. "There’s actually one where they did the Santacruzan collection. I do have a few of them."

Because of the Filipiñiana collection, Viacrusis was inspired to create an Igorot Barbie and he paired it with an Igorot Ken. He also made some more barbies in Filipiñiana attire.

For Viacrusis, his Barbie dolls are not mere collections. They inspired him to bring his imagination to life. By creating dresses and gowns, the dolls made him a budding designer in the U.S. and even globally.

Through his Barbie collection, Viacrusis is also able to champion Filipino culture and environment protection.

"Lending back and forth when it comes to recycling, being environmentally conscious, going back to the Filipino culture," he added. "I pull out the dolls to give the kids an interest, to learn about the different cultures of the Philippines."

During the Filipino fiesta in Honolulu in May, Viacrusis showcased Filipino artifacts and indigenous clothing which he collected from across the Philippines.

The fashion designer said that Barbie has gone beyond inspiring kids.

"She lends a facet of different things where I can do the cultural things, I could reach certain kids," Viacrusis said. "That is basically what the whole thing about Barbie is, being inspired by play."