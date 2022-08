A nurse distributes forms for patients to fill out as more than a hundred people wait in line to get a monkeypox vaccine, at Obregon Park, in Los Angeles, Calif., August 4, 2022. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

The United States on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move that should free up funds, assist in data gathering and deploy additional personnel in the fight against the disease.

"We're prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously and to take responsibility to help us tackle this virus," said Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra in a call.

(More details to come)