Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan's median line

A ship maneuvers past a radar tower as it sails away from the location where the Chinese military conducts a live fire drill, is seen from the coast of New Taipei city, Taiwan, on August 4, 2022. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Chinese warplanes and naval ships crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following a high-profile visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, Taiwan's defense ministry said Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that since the Chinese People's Liberation Army started four days of live-fire drills in six areas surrounding Taiwan proper on Thursday, Chinese warplanes and naval ships have been detected crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The median line divides the 180-kilometer-wide body of water that separates Taiwan and the southeast coast of mainland China.

Be it firing ballistic missiles or crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said the military exercises are "highly provocative."