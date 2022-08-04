Taiwan 'preparing for war without seeking war': military

Taiwanese soldiers secure the perimeter during an Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. The drill is part of the Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercise that simulates response to enemies attack on major targets in Taiwan. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

TAIPEI — Taiwan's military said Thursday its forces were closely monitoring unprecedented Chinese drills taking place in waters surrounding the island and was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it.

"The Ministry of National Defense stresses that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, and with an attitude of not escalating conflict and causing disputes," Taipei's defense ministry said in a statement.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO