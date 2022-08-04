Taiwan 'preparing for war without seeking war': military
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Aug 04 2022 01:48 PM
TAIPEI — Taiwan's military said Thursday its forces were closely monitoring unprecedented Chinese drills taking place in waters surrounding the island and was prepared for conflict, but would not seek it.
"The Ministry of National Defense stresses that it will uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war, and with an attitude of not escalating conflict and causing disputes," Taipei's defense ministry said in a statement.
More details to follow.
