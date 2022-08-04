US Army and South Korean special operations service members conduct helocast operations during Rim of the Pacific, the world's largest international maritime exercise, in Hawaii, July 20, 2022. Cpl. Djalma Vuong-De Ramos/US Department of Defense website

MANILA — A top United States Navy official on Thursday stressed the importance of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, the world's largest maritime drill, to help promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

RIMPAC Commander US Navy Vice Admiral Michael Boyle said the biennial exercise, which closed on Thursday, allowed navies of “like-minded” nations to practice procedures that would help enable their interchangeability and interoperability as they build relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes.

Boyle said showing up together could be a deterrent to those "who would try to challenge the current rules-based order" amid tensions in East Asia, particularly the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait.

“By coming together, I do believe, is a deterrent to anyone who would try to challenge the current rules based order that has made it so prosperous as part of a free and open Indo-Pacific," he told reporters.



The 28th edition of the RIMPAC exercise closed as China began military drills around Taiwan, in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island that Beijing views as its territory.

Twenty-six nations, including the Philippines, sent some 25,000 personnel, 38 ships, 4 submarines, 170 aircraft, and unmanned systems to train in and around Hawaii and Southern California from June 29 to Aug. 4 for the Rimpac exercise.

The Philippines sent its guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna.

