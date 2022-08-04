Chinese ballistic missiles fall into Japan's EEZ: gov't

Smoke trails from projectiles launched by the Chinese military are seen in the sky as tourists look on from Pingtan Island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022. Hector Retamal, AFP

Five ballistic missiles launched by China's military have fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said Thursday, condemning the move.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said it marked the first time a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within the waters.

"This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi said. The Japanese government also lodged a diplomatic protest to the Chinese government.