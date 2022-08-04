China fired ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan

Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defense ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".

"The Ministry of National Defense stated that the Chinese Communist Party fired multiple Dongfeng series ballistic missiles into the surrounding waters of northeastern and southwestern Taiwan from approximately 13:56 this afternoon," the defense ministry said in a brief statement.

Taiwan's military did not confirm the precise location of where the missiles landed or whether they flew over the island.

China's People's Liberation Army also confirmed missiles had been fired.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman of the Eastern Theater Command, said Chinese forces had launched "a multi-regional and multi-model conventional missile firepower assault on predetermined waters off the eastern part of Taiwan Island".

"All the missiles hit the target accurately, testing the strike precision and area denial capabilities," Colonel Shi added.