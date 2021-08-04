Courtesy of Macau Government Tourism Office Official Facebook Page

HONG KONG - The gambling hub of Macau has launched a test program for its 600,000 people after the Chinese-ruled city confirmed 4 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Macau has set up 41 nucleic acid testing stations across the city, which will run non-stop for at least 3 days, which is the estimated required period, the statement said. Appointments would not be required, it said.

Macau has registered only 59 coronavirus cases and recorded no deaths so far, according to Hong Kong government data.

In a separate statement, Hong Kong's government said it removed Macau from its list of places from which residents could return to the finance hub without the need for quarantine. That "Return2HK" list now only contains places from mainland China.

