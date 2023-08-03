Hundreds join second Filipino fiesta in Whitehorse

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadians celebrated the second Filipino fiesta in Whitehorse organized by the Canada Filipino Association of Yukon.

The two-day event was bigger than last year. There were parlor games like tug of war and sack race, as well as sporting events, and zumba.

True to being a fiesta, different kinds of Filipino food were served during lunch for the more than 600 Filipinos and guests.

The event was made possible with the support of the Yukon government.

"They had full support [in terms] of financial and moral," said Peter Pineda, who was part of the event. "They really contributed a lot.."

The performance of Philippine traditional dances was the highlight of the event.

The Yukon Kalingawan Dance Troupe showcased well-known folk dances, from Pangasinan's Binoyugan, Ragragsakan from Kalinga, and Subi from Batangas.

The FilKon Dance Troupe, meanwhile, brought guests to Baguio as they staged the famous Panagbenga festival in their number.

Filipino bands also played Original Pilipino Music.

Attendees said that the event served as a welcome break from their daily lives in Yukon.

"All these activities remind us of how colorful our culture is," said Ammolou Pelayo. "Also, it's my way of showing my son the Philippine traditions and culture."

Filipinos in Yukon now look forward to the concert of the band Silent Sanctuary with Jeff Bolivar this August.