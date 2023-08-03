Watch more News on iWantTFC

History was made in the world of football as the Philippines competed for the first time in the FIFA World Cup.

The Filipinas stunned host country New Zealand for their first ever World Cup win. But the historic campaign came to an end after losing to Norway.

Still, the World Cup fever was felt among Filipino-Americans, especially with most of the team members being of U.S. descent.

Suzie's Lumpia House, a family-owned Filipino restaurant in San Antonio, Texas hosted a watch party to cheer on the Philippine team.

Gina Ortiz Jones is a former undersecretary of the Air Force under the Biden administration.

The Filipino-American politician said that cheering for the Filipinas was a moment of pride.

"We're so proud of them for the things they've overcome and how they've inspired Filipinos in the Philippines and all over the world," she said.

Members of the Philippine team also have connections with Texas.

Malia Cesar will begin her first year at Trinity University in San Antonio, while California's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, has his daughter also playing for the team.

Ortiz Jones said that the Filipinas have set the stage for a bright future in women's soccer. She also called for more representation of Filipinos in the said sport.

"It's important that we continue to see women and Filipinos in a number of sports," said Ortiz Jones. "When I think of the Philippines, you mainly think of basketball and boxing and now we are thankful that young Filipinas all over the world can also think of Bolden, who scored the first goal for the Philippines."

She added: "It will encourage others to think about the things that they can do and hopefully they can see themselves in the World Cup one day."

