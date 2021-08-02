Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 21,641 with 503 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 21,641 as 503 new cases were recorded from the previous week, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The DFA also reported 71 new recoveries and 56 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,789 as 12,531 of those infected have recovered, while 1,322 have died.

There are currently 98 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,860 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 4,871 in the Middle East and Africa, and 113 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,605,762 people. The tally includes 28,093 deaths, 1,515,054 recoveries, and 62,615 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 198.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4.2 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

