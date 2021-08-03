Parts of China's Wuhan city locked down after COVID-19 cases confirmed

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus pandemic, has locked down certain areas after local authorities confirmed three new cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, state-run media reported Tuesday.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, will conduct citywide COVID-19 nucleic acid testing, the official China Central Television quoted the municipal authorities as saying.

The Chinese government has taken radical "zero corona" steps, such as compelling foreign visitors to be quarantined at designated facilities for at least 14 days, to keep the pandemic under control.

But the virus has recently begun raging again at home, with the variant first identified in India spreading. In late May, some people in the southern city of Guangzhou were infected with the variant.

The Chinese mainland recorded 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 61 being local transmissions and 29 from overseas, CGTN reported on Tuesday, citing the country's National Health Commission.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland reached 93,193, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636, according to the commission.

