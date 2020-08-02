DFA: 40 countries relax travel restrictions for Filipinos

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said 40 countries have relaxed their inbound travel restrictions to Filipinos, subject to medical restrictions and other safety protocols imposed by their respective governments.

Among the countries that now allow Filipinos to enter their territories are the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia, New Macedonia, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, and Sudan.

China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Marshall Islands, Sri Lanka, and Guyana, meanwhile, now allow entry exemptions to Filipinos who are dual citizens of their destination countries and/or returning residents, overseas Filipino workers with work visas and contracts, diplomatic or UN passport holders, and government officials going to post or on official travels.

Fifty-five other countries and territories, on the other hand, still do not allow entry into their borders.

With more countries easing their inbound and outbound travel restrictions, DFA continues to advise the public to always check ahead of travel dates with airlines, as well as with relevant embassies and consulates before departure or before booking a ticket.

The DFA also reported that 146 countries now allow Filipinos to return to the Philippines, subject to flight availability and other arrangements.

This development, DFA added, has contributed to the successful repatriation of more than 115,000 OFWs since February 2020.