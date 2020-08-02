Coronavirus cases worldwide pass 18 million: AFP tally

A patient is brought by ambulance to the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, May 4, 2020. In New York City, the daily onslaught of death from the coronavirus has dropped to half of what it was, much of the country remains in the firm grip of a pandemic with little hope of release. Dave Sanders, The New York Times

PARIS - The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 18 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2240 GMT Sunday (6:40 a.m. Monday in Manila).

At least 18,011,763 cases have now been registered as the pandemic's rate of infection continues to accelerate. More than half of them were recorded in the United States and in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 4,657,693 cases including 154,793 deaths, followed by Brazil, with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths.

The third worst-hit country is India, with 1,750,723 cases and 37,364 deaths.

© Agence France-Presse