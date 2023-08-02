Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos welcomed the opening of the first “Pinoy Market” in Edmonton hosted by the Philippine Business Society of Alberta.

Various small business owners participated in the Pinoy Market, from food trucks, bakeshops, jewelries and accessories, to contractors and professional services.

“It’s a get together for the members and non-members to learn about the PBSA and allow Edmontonians who’d like to participate and see what we have to offer,” said Loida Lumanlan, PBSA treasurer.

One Filipino business owner shared how he started his plumbing services a few years ago from having mastered the skilled trade.

“I decided to participate in the Pinoy Market to expose our small business to Filipino trades,” said Tata Montano of Montano Plumbing and Contracting.

Tala Coffee, meanwhile, brings coffee from the Philippines, roasts them, and sells them in Canada.

“We join events like this to promote our coffee here in Canada,” said Tala Coffee owner Bing Jaleco.

The opening of the Pinoy Market was attended by Edmonton City Councilor Karen Principe and Brandon Lunty, a member of the legislative assembly.

Edmonton is home to some 65,000 Filipinos and is one of the fastest growing communities in Canada.

The PBSA has over 100 members to date.