Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines unveiled a spectacular fireworks display in its first participation in Vancouver's "Celebration of Light" festival.

The last day of the event drew a record 300,000 spectators from all over Metro Vancouver and B.C.'s lower mainland.

Team Philippines wowed the crowd from the first strains of Queen's "Barcelona" that heralded the start of the pyromusical show.

The 25-minute display chronicled a brief history of the Philippines with the theme of Independence Day.

Robert Basihan of the Blue Peacock Fireworks said he is grateful for Filipinos' support to their team.

Paul Runnals, executive producer of the event, was happy with the turnout of Filipinos on the 31st year of the festival.

"This is the first time we've had the Philippines participate in the competition so we're very excited," he said. "We're grateful for the support. The consulate, the tourism association, have been really on-board from the get-go."

Arlene Magno, the Philippine consul general in Vancouver, said the country's entry to the festival is a proof of Filipinos' talent.

"We want to make the Filipino community proud," she said. "We want to show Canada that our talent goes way beyond what we are able to offer here in British Columbia."

A panel of judges will evaluate the entries from several countries including Australia, Mexico, and the Philippines based on choreography, song selection, and the quality of fireworks, among others.