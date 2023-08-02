Watch more News on iWantTFC

Over a hundred dreams from throughout the Philippines took one step closer to becoming a reality.

Last weekend, the World Championship of Performing Arts began with a parade procession, where the Philippines sent 102 representatives to compete in the 26th annual talent competition.

"It’s so special for me because this is the only talent 'Olympics' in the whole world," said Ethan Gozuz who came from Caloocan. "I thought my talent was just for the national [level] but God helped me to get here in this time of my life."

Other contestants include 72-year-old Federico Cabanit, a retired accountant from General Santos City in Mindanao.

Sgt. Cecil Salazar of the Philippine Army, meanwhile, came to California to bring honor to the country on stage.

"Aside from being a public servant, I want to raise our flag by my talent, my singing," Salazar said.

With more tryouts throughout different parts of the country, WCOPA Philippines managed to round up all these unique talents.

Said Gerry Mercado, national director of WCOPA Philippines: "We were able to reach out to a wide range of ages as far as the Filipino talent is concerned. By participating in WCOPA, we are giving the Filipino people a good name around the world."

As Team Philippines hit the stage with other competing countries during the opening night, 2016 grand champion Junior New System also performed.

Next week, the contestants from 34 countries will get a chance to join the Junior New System as champions when they undergo talent boot camps.

The grand finale is set on Aug. 4.