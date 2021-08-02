Olympic vehicle injures 2 in suspected hit-and-run accident in Tokyo

A woman, wearing a protective mask against COVID-19, walks past a wall bearing logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

TOKYO - An Olympic-related vehicle driven by a games volunteer injured 2 people in a suspected hit-and-run incident on an expressway Sunday evening in Tokyo, police said Monday.

The vehicle, driven by a male volunteer in his 50s, hit 2 cars before leaving the scene at around 6 p.m., when it was transporting an Olympic staff member from Tokyo to Chiba Prefecture, according to the police.

The man was quoted by the police as saying, "I gave priority to transporting the Olympic staff member." The 2 injured women, who were riding in 1 of the cars hit by the Olympic-related vehicle, were taken to the hospital, the police said.

Also on Sunday, a bus carrying 11 table tennis players from France and Australia was hit by a truck on the same expressway but no one was hurt, the police said.

The bus was heading to Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward from the athletes' village. None of the athletes on the bus was scheduled to compete on Sunday, the police said.

