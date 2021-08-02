Home  >  Overseas

Death toll rises to 302 after record-breaking rain in China's Henan

Kyodo News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 06:10 PM

The death toll has risen to 302 after a record-breaking rainstorm hit Zhengzhou, the capital of China's central province of Henan, in mid-July, state-run media quoted the local government as saying Monday.

Video footage posted on social media showed subway passengers in Zhengzhou trapped in waist-high water and many cars submerged in muddy water in the city, which has a population of about 10 million.

Rainwater damaged around 45,000 hectares of crops in Zhengzhou, causing direct economic losses of about 65.5 billion yuan ($10.14 billion), China Global Television Network said late last month.

