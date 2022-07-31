Filipino in Singapore tests positive for monkeypox

MANILA — A Filipino in Singapore has tested positive for monkeypox, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Singapore announced over the weekend.



According to the MOH, the 31-year-old Filipino male was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital on July 24 after experiencing rashes 3 days prior.

He tested positive for the monkeypox virus on July 25.

As of writing, the MOH said the patient is in "stable condition" and "is not linked to any of the monkeypox cases earlier announced" by the ministry.

Health authorities in Singapore are still conducting contact tracing to identify and isolate the patient's closest contacts.

In a text message to reporters, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesperson Teresita Daza said that the Philippine Embassy in Singapore is monitoring the Filipino infected with monkeypox.

The Philippines earlier reported its first monkeypox case, also another 31-year-old Filipino who arrived from abroad last July 19. He had traveled to other places with recorded monkeypox infections, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

—report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

