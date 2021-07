A woman gets a free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test after queueing overnight at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, July 10, 2021. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters/File

BANGKOK— Thailand reported on Saturday a daily record of 18,912 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 597,287.

The country also reported 178 new deaths, also a daily record, taking total fatalities to 4,857.

Cases have been rising in Southeast Asian countries with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

