Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surprised Filipinos when he dropped by unannounced during the “Fun Philippines” festivities in Toronto.

Trudeau extended his greetings and reaffirmed his support for the Filipino community in Canada.

In his speech, Trudeau acknowledged the creative spirit of Filipino-Canadians which he said was crucial in fostering closer ties between the Philippines and Canada.

“Looking at how we can be strong together, how we can be there for each other [and] support each other through difficult times, this is what Canada is all about,” he said. “We remain optimistic and focused on the future. We’re now facing challenges but we can overcome.”

Trudeau later went around and talked to vendors, shook their hands, and posed for photos with them.

The “Fun Philippines” event not only sought to highlight Philippine culture but also to draw support for small businesses.

Toronto’s new mayor, Olivia Chow, also joined the celebration and recognized Filipinos’ contribution to the Toronto community.

“It is a manifestation of a caring community and its contribution to the city,” said Chow.

American balladeer David Pomeranz and tribute bands for Abba and Bon Jovi also rocked the stage with their performances.

The festival’s overall director, Teresita Torralba, thanked those who contributed to the success of the event.

“Canada has given so much [to us],” she said. “With this, somehow, we can help in the economy of our country, of our city.”