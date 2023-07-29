Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino-Canadian film student has launched his first short film “Return to Country” which centers on the Filipino tradition of sending “Balikbayan” boxes to the Philippines.

Eric Cervania, who was born and raised in Canada, shared how his family inspired him to create the story.

“I wanted to tell a story about it, not only from the Filipino perspective but also from the Filipino-Canadian perspective,” he said. “My sister brought amazing ideas. My parents were the ones who helped translate. If it wasn’t for their support, this film and this story wouldn’t have happened.”

With the help of friends who advocated for his project, Cervania was able to round up local talents to complete his cast and sponsors to support his independent production.

“This film also helped me learn more about the “Balikbayan” box because I never knew really what that was,” said Nyrah Teodoro, who was part of the cast.

She added: “It also opened me up to learning Tagalog words since I had to speak in Tagalog as well in it so it’s just a good opportunity.”

The 20-minute film, which depicted the strong family ties and values that connect Filipino families around the world, resonated well with those who attended the premiere.

“I was teary eyed at the start of the film because I remember how I surprised my parents when I went home,” said Ryan Orlanda in Filipino. “I was really able to relate to it. I felt the love of my family.”

With an official film under his belt, Cervania shares his insights with other aspiring filmmakers.

“Go for it,” he said. “Every story is worth telling. Let your friends know that you want to make something and hopefully, it will become a movie one day.”