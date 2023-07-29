Watch more News on iWantTFC

July 21 marked six months since the Star ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park became the site of one of California’s deadliest mass shootings.

Community members, survivors and their families, elected officials gathered at the studio to take a step towards curbing gun violence.

Congresswoman (D) Judy Chu introduced the Gun Violence Prevention Strategies Act and the Fair Legal Access Grants Act or FLAG Act that would provide $50 million for state and local governments to help community members navigate “red flag” laws.

Chu said that prior to the Lunar New Year shooting, the gunman had contacted the police and had expressed paranoid thoughts.

Those close to him were unaware that there are “red flag” laws to warn the police of possible violence.

“Collectively, this legislation package would strengthen and expand access to red flag laws that have been proven effective at decreasing gun deaths,” she said, “specifically, mass shootings.”

Among the 11 victims killed was Filipino-American Valentino Alvero. The avid dancer was struck as he had shielded a fellow dancer from the gunman’s bullets.

His daughter, Kristenne Alvero Reidy, has since been advocating for gun laws to honor his name.

“One of the most difficult things about this tragedy was it could have been prevented by small actions,” she said, “like having family and friends [to] recognize their loved ones’ dangerous choices and to have the resources to respond effectively.”

Reidy added: “That’s why it’s so important for the community to recognize and to have the power to have guns taken away from people who should not have them.”

The heavily Asian-populated community of Monterey Park continues to find ways to turn their tragedy into action against gun violence.

The county’s top law enforcement official believes the proposal will also impact other forms of gun violence.

“We have an epidemic of gun violence in this country,” said Robert Luna, Los Angeles’ county sheriff. “It can stop somebody from committing a single homicide let alone 11 homicides and multiple victim shootings which we’ve seen way too many not only in this country but specifically in this county. We have the ability to impact that.”

Chu added that 19 states have adopted “red flag” laws including California, where according to the UC Davis Violence Program, at least 58 mass shootings have been prevented.