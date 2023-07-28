Australia PM 'confident' of acquiring US nuke submarines

A view of the UK nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 29 October 2021. In September 2021, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership called AUKUS, under which Australia will acquire a number of nuclear-powered submarines. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday he was confident of acquiring nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, ahead of a meeting of foreign and defense ministers of the two countries to be held in Brisbane.

Albanese's remarks come in response to a reporter asking if the prime minister was worried about obtaining the submarines after several U.S. senators voiced opposition to such a move unless President Joe Biden plans to increase investment in the American production line.

The prime minister said he met with some U.S. Republicans and Democrats at a NATO summit in Lithuania earlier this month, adding, "What struck me was their unanimous support for AUKUS," a security partnership between Australia, the United States and Britain launched in September 2021.

As part of the partnership, intended to counter China's military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia plans to purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States starting in the early 2030s.

Albanese said he was confident about making the purchases after discussions with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrived in Brisbane late Thursday, according to the remarks released by the prime minister's office.

Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also arrived in Brisbane on Thursday, are slated to meet Saturday with their Australian counterparts, Richard Marles and Penny Wong, to discuss bilateral strategic cooperation.

The annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations meeting is set to be held "at a time of strategic competition" in the region, Albanese said in another remark Friday, stressing that the relationship between Australia and the United States has "never been stronger."

During the Saturday two-plus-two meeting, the ministers are also expected to affirm the trilateral AUKUS partnership.

Before arriving in Australia, Blinken visited Tonga and New Zealand. Austin went to Papua New Guinea earlier this week as the United States seeks to ramp up regional engagement to counter Beijing's growing influence.

