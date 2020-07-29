Thailand extends emergency despite dearth of coronavirus cases

Public transit riders wear masks, a measure quickly adopted across Thailand during the pandemic, in Bangkok, April 28, 2020. Adam Dean, The New York Times/File

BANGKOK - Thailand on Wednesday extended a state of emergency until the end of August to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, though no locally transmitted cases have been detected for more than 2 months.

Multiple extensions over the last several months have led to criticism of the government's continuing use of special powers and spurred popular protests calling for an end to the emergency decree.

The decree was originally imposed in late March as Thailand experienced an outbreak of the virus that causes respiratory disease COVID-19. It was supposed to expire at the end of July.

Ahead of Wednesday's Cabinet approval of the extension, the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which handles the country's response to the pandemic, said the state of emergency is still needed, with Thailand on track to open the country's borders to foreigners.

The government body stressed that the law does not forbid people from holding rallies.

Members of the Student Union of Thailand have gathered in small groups to protest against the decree's extension, accusing the government of being "addicted to power."

Thailand originally declared a state of emergency on March 25, ordering people to stay at home and avoid gathering in groups to stem the spread of the virus. A nighttime curfew followed but was canceled in June.

The country has so far reported 3,298 virus cases and 58 fatalities.