Japan's daily coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 1st time

TOKYO - The number of fresh cases of novel coronavirus confirmed Wednesday in Japan topped 1,000 for the first time as a resurgence of infections has begun to expand beyond Tokyo.

The record single-day tally, based on information provided to Kyodo News by local authorities, came after prefectures with huge urban populations other than Tokyo, including Aichi and Osaka, reported their highest numbers of infections.

The Osaka prefectural government said 221 other cases of the virus, up from 155 on Tuesday, were confirmed.

As well as Osaka, the central Japan prefecture of Aichi saw a single-day record for the second straight day, confirming 167 new cases of the virus causing the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 250 new cases of the virus, which compares with 266 on Tuesday, when Japan's single-day infections reached a record 982.

Tokyo's cumulative total stood at 11,861, about half of which were reported this month.

The metropolitan government has raised its pandemic alert to the highest of 4 levels, meaning "infections are spreading."