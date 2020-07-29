Japan eyes naming of COVID-hit nightlife businesses

TOKYO - Japan's minister in charge of the coronavirus response said Tuesday the names of nightlife establishments should be disclosed if infections are confirmed there as a result of insufficient anti-virus measures.

At a meeting with the mayors of six major cities, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said municipalities should take more stringent measures against nightlife businesses, given Japan has seen a resurgence in new cases on the back of increasing infections at hostess bars and host clubs.

In Japan's hostess bars, women entertain male customers over drinks and flirtatiously chat with them, while in host clubs, men do the same for their female customers.

New cases topped 30,000 nationwide on Saturday, including around 700 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama in February, as Tokyo and some other urban areas have seen a spike in infections due in part to cases related to nightlife entertainment districts.

On Tuesday, Tokyo, the hardest-hit area in Japan, reported 266 new cases of coronavirus, compared with 131 on Monday when the number slipped below the 200-mark for the first time in seven days.

"We will discuss how to strengthen countermeasures" at a subcommittee meeting of its coronavirus task force to be held this week, Nishimura said at the outset of the virtual meeting with the mayors of Fukuoka, Kobe, Kyoto, Nagoya, Sapporo and Yokohama.

Nishimura said eating and drinking establishments should comply with guidelines set by the nightlife industry to help block the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.

If customers or staff members of an establishment that failed to follow the guidelines are confirmed to be infected, the businesses should be named so that customers who visited them can know about the infections, he said.

Currently, local governments only make public the names of such establishments when there is agreement to do so.

Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa said it is necessary to take "compulsory measures" against businesses reluctant to cooperate with authorities.

Meanwhile, the central government will set uniform standards to allow local governments to take stricter steps against the spread of the virus in a swifter manner, according to sources close to the matter.

The uniform standards are expected to include the ratio of patients in serious condition to available hospital beds and will be discussed at the subcommittee's meeting.

==Kyodo