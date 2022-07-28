Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he rides in an open-top limousine to review a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. Roman Pilipey, EPA-EFE/File

President addresses key officials during study session, saying major policies will be discussed in ‘scientific manner’ at upcoming congress

He says the past five years have been ‘extremely unusual and extraordinary’ and urges unity in the face of risks and challenges

Provincial chiefs and central government ministers have gathered in Beijing to study President Xi Jinping’s governing doctrines – a signal that the ruling Communist Party will soon hold its twice-a-decade congress.

State media reported on Wednesday that Xi had addressed the key officials at a two-day study session emphasizing the importance of the congress, which is expected to be held in autumn.

“The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference that will be held at a critical moment in our new journey of building a socialist, modern country,” Xi was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying.

"(We will) discuss in a scientific manner major policies that are related to the future of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he said.

"We must firmly grasp the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development and focus on strengthening our weaknesses."

Xi said the party congress would set out China's development goals and major policies for the next five years or longer so the country could basically achieve socialist modernisation by 2035.

The study session echoed a similar meeting held exactly five years ago in 2017, about two months ahead of the 19th party congress that took place in October.

The date of this year's event has yet to be announced but it is expected to see Xi secure an unprecedented third term as the party's general secretary amid a major leadership reshuffle, with younger cadres likely to be promoted to the top jobs.

"The past five years after the 19th party congress have been extremely unusual and extraordinary," Xi told the gathering, urging unity in the face of risks and challenges while continuing to pursue the development of a modern socialist society.

Xi also highlighted China's success in forging its own pathway.

"There is no single authority over modern (governance) in this world nor is there a universal standard for modernisation," Xi was quoted as saying.

"(We) must pursue a unique Chinese pathway for modernisation to push for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

The study session was held as the country is grappling with a sharp downturn in economic growth and rising unemployment caused by the country's tough Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as international headwinds that include tensions with the US over issues ranging from Taiwan to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Xi also pledged to uphold full and strict governance over the party and urged cadres to stand up to the tests posed by market reforms, the external environment and corruption.

Provincial meetings have been held across the country in recent months to confirm the delegations that will be sent to this year's party congress.

In another sign suggesting Xi will secure a third term, Chen Yixin, secretary general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, wrote in the official Central Party School newspaper Study Times on Wednesday that all security and judicial forces must make safeguarding Xi's absolute leadership their utmost political task.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.