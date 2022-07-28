Japan's 2nd monkeypox case confirmed in Tokyo



Japan's second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Tokyo, the metropolitan government said Thursday, denying that the patient, a man in his 30s, was a close contact of the first case.

The man's nationality and his place of residence were not disclosed, with the metropolitan government only saying he lives in North or Central America and arrived in Japan in late July.

He took a test Wednesday and is currently hospitalized in a stable condition, it said.

His symptoms include a rash in the mouth, headaches and sore muscles. The metropolitan government believes he was infected abroad as he started feeling fatigued on July 21 before entering Japan.

The country's first case of monkeypox, reported Monday, involved a man in his 30s in Tokyo.

He had traveled to a European country, according to the metropolitan government. He is currently in a stable condition.

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.

