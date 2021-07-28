Tokyo COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time: gov't source

Commuters wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak make their way at Shinagawa station in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters



TOKYO (UPDATE) - Tokyo's daily confirmed COVID-19 cases to be announced later Wednesday have topped 3,000 for the first time, a government source said.

The all-time high comes just a day after Tokyo, hosting the Olympics since last week, logged 2,848 daily coronavirus infections, which had exceeded the previous record of 2,520 cases recorded on Jan. 7.

With the virus spreading rapidly elsewhere, the nationwide tally of daily infections reported on Tuesday eclipsed 7,000 for the first time since May 12, nearing its all-time high of about 8,000 marked in early January.

Olympic organizers have pledged to implement strict COVID-19 restrictions for a "safe and secure" games and stressed that the number of infections among athletes and others associated with the sporting extravaganza is very low.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday denied the possibility of canceling the Olympics that opened Friday without spectators at almost all venues.

Following a fresh wave of infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, Tokyo has been under a fourth state of emergency from July 12, requesting that restaurants stop serving alcohol and close early.

On Wednesday, the organizing committee said 16 more people linked to the Olympics, none of them athletes, have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of this month to 169.

It is the first time in 4 days that the organizers have reported no COVID-19 positive cases of Olympic athletes.

