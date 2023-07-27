Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino community in Mississauga recently gathered for a two-day celebration at the highly anticipated annual Philippine Festival.

This year's festival is one of Ontario's largest gatherings of Filipinos with more than 50,000 attendees.

The event featured performances by internationally acclaimed performers Gab Valenciano, and "Asia's Nightingale" Lani Misalucha, who left the crowd in awe.

Festival goers also danced and sang along with Valenciano, who, like his father Gary, is known for his exceptional dance moves.

"It's a reminder of home," said Valenciano. "One of the things I enjoy the most is when Filipinos gather together. It reminds you of your loved ones, your culture."

Misalucha, meanwhile, captivated the crowd with her powerful voice and she belted out a rock song.

"It's always a good time together," she said. "The feelings and love are always there. Since they are always ready to embrace me, I can actually live here."

The festival also provided a platform for the youth to shine through traditional and modern performances.

Visitors also had their pick of a variety of mouthwatering Filipino food sold at the festival grounds.

Angelica Escalona, the Philippine consul general in Toronto, stressed that gatherings like these are important to foster a strong sense of identity and appreciation for Filipino culture.

"In a multicultural country like Canada, identity is important," she said. "This is a way for us to connect with our culture and strengthen the Filipino identity."

Organizers expressed appreciation for the support of their fellow Filipinos, and for the help given by iWantTFC.

"We are grateful to TFC for providing us with top-tier artists like Lani Misalucha and the bonus of having Gab Valenciano," said Tom de Guida of the organizing committee. "We want to bring joy to our fellow Filipinos. It's not about the money. In fact, we are all volunteers."

Organizers are already planning for next year's event to bring Filipinos more joy, camaraderie, and to keep the Filipino culture alive.