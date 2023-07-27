Honolulu's first modern Filipino restaurant opens

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Peso Neighborhood" recently opened in Honolulu, becoming what is believed to be the first modern Filipino restaurant in the city.

Peso serves brunch, lunch, and dinner with menus inspired by traditional Filipino cuisine with a modernized twist.

The restaurant's dishes also feature produce locally grown in Hawaii.

"We also want to support the local farmers and ranchers," said Ria Barbosa, Peso Neighborhood's executive chef and partner. "We try to showcase the bounty that we have here on this beautiful island."

While modernized Filipino food is still a new concept to the Aloha state, some welcome the idea with open arms.

"It seems a little more American," said Florelei Lopez, a customer. "But there's some dishes that kind of took me back to the Philippines when I would visit very frequently. So it's kind of reminiscing, but also a good invitation for people who aren't Filipino to try."

Barbosa said she understands that it may take a while before modernized Filipino food may be widely accepted by the public in Hawaii.

"We need to push [Filipino] food into the future," she said. "There's nothing wrong with what we already have and there's nothing wrong with also experimenting and building upon it too."

Regardless, Barbosa hopes to continue representing the cuisine through their three Peso restaurants in Honolulu, Los Angeles, and in Las Vegas.

Peso Neighborhood recently began its 12-seat "Pinoy Omakase" dinner program and will be offering it on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.