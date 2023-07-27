Fil-Canadian brothers conquer Yukon River Quest

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two Filipino-Canadian brothers recently made history as the first Filipinos to join and win in one of the world's toughest paddling races.

The "Yukon River Quest" is known for testing the endurance of paddlers who will race for 715 kilometers, day and night, in the northern wilderness of the Yukon territory.

The 134 paddlers included John and Josh Apostol, who participated in the race for the first time.

The pair finished second in the men's tandem canoe and in sixth place overall after 49 hours.

"It's been a bucket list for me," said John. "Ever since, I wanted to join and there it happened, finally."

Their training under Robert Spinks, who was the race's champion last year, involved paddling for up to six hours on weekends and preparing themselves mentally.

John and Josh named their canoe "Pangal Norte," after their village in Isabela province where they grew up in the Philippines.

They shared that some challenges almost made them quit the race.

"Staying awake is number one, for sure," said John. "You start to question yourself a little bit if you can really do it. You can trail all you want for this marathon but if you do it half-heartedly, you will lose."

As for Josh, he said it was his elder brother's words of encouragement that kept him going.

Their win was a historical first for Filipinos and was a remarkable feat for rookies.

"They had the endurance," said Stephen Mooney, Yukon River Quest's race marshal. "They were strong. They were tough mentally. They did an amazing job."

The brothers said they plan to buy their own racing canoe with their prize money.

For the two, the support of their family, their team, and the Filipino community in Yukon helped them finish the race.