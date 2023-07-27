Watch more News on iWantTFC

In 2010, Filipino-American filmmaker Drea Castro had a cinematic vision to uplift the disabled community no matter the uphill battle.

The hiker, who was then training to be a site guide for the visually impaired, began filming the documentary "Baldy for the Blind."

The film explores a group of blind hikers training and conquering the highest mountain and one of the most dangerous hikes in Los Angeles

"It's something I'm passionate about," said Castro about hiking. "I was getting trained to be a sight guide but then I realized this story is very important. So something was pulling me to tell the story."

Castro's film premiered at the Dances With Films Festival in Hollywood earlier this month.

The festival offers a platform for independent filmmakers and for social issues to be heard.

For Castro, the moment was a long journey. As a self-funded film, it took her 13 years to finally bring it to an audience.

"It was just me and a dear friend, Matt, who worked on this for years," she said. "I ran into a lot of struggle [but] I just kept going, similar to the people in my film."

She added: "They taught me about endurance and how you can get to the top of a mountain one step at a time. I'm here today because of them."

The hikers featured in the film had different levels of sight. Some developed eye conditions later on in life, while others, like Pampanga-born JoJo Ronquillo, have been blind since birth.

"I'm very glad to be in this movie," Ronquillo said. "It was not easy. It was a lot of pain. [But] at the same time, it was worth it."

Disability advocates within the entertainment industry said that while a quarter of people in the United States have a disability, less than 2% of the people seen on film and television are disabled, with a majority of them played by non-disabled actors.

"A lot of people are going to find this as an inspiration," said actor John Lawson. "To me, this is just people out and enjoying themselves and discovering the human experience."

"Baldy for the Blind" received a standing ovation during its premiere.

Castro said she plans to bring the film to London this fall. The film has also been lined up in several other festivals and screenings.

"People within the disabled community, they are overlooked," she said. "But they are very able and they can do anything they want to. And I hope that when people watch my film, the stereotype they had in the past will be broken."