Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American activists took to the streets across 10 U.S. cities as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his second State of the Nation Address.

FULL TEXT: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2023 SONA

In Los Angeles, over a hundred activists gathered in Koreatown and marched to the Philippine consulate, bringing with them a six-foot tall effigy of the President.

Groups held what they called a "People's SONA" where they called for increased awareness on issues overseas Filipinos face. They also called for an end to the economic suffering of Filipinos.

The activists said that the economic conditions at home continue to force many to migrate to other countries.

This, they added, subject Filipinos abroad to poor working conditions, as well as anti-Asian hate crimes, just to provide for their families.

"Up until now, the separation of families continues," said Diane Mediano of Migrante South Bay. "The answer to [the problem] of jobs in the Philippines is not outside. There are a lot of OFWs being abused."

Activists said that they have been looking out for each other to cope amid various issues, from Asian hate to immigration, and labor problems.

"Many Filipino organizations continue to show the Bayanihan spirit with each other," said Karen Roxas of NAFCON, "to unite as people in the biggest and smallest possible ways, to voice out these issues in our community and to come out for positive change."

Actions with similar themes took place in other cities including in San Diego. There, activists marched to National City's Plaza Boulevard, a heavily Filipino populated neighborhood.