'I drink tea worth US$60,000': China junior staff probed over lavish lifestyle claims

Zhou Jie who holds a general position at a state-owned firm is under investigation after claims on social media about his fantastic wealth

He bragged about socializing with high-level officials, claiming he was once given a cigarette by a deputy provincial governor worth US$180 a carton

An employee at a state-owned company in eastern China is under investigation for claiming to possess great wealth and connections with senior government officials on social media, prompting public speculation about corruption.

State-owned Capital Operation Holding Group in Jiangxi province is conducting a probe into the employee named Zhou Jie after he boasted in social media posts about his wealth. He once claimed he drank tea that cost 400,000 yuan (US$60,000) per kilogram.

Zhou, who is from Nanchang in Jiangxi province, attracted national attention over the weekend when a series of screenshots of his WeChat Moments showing off his claimed wealth and power were widely circulated.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

After the screenshots of his posts went viral they came to his employer's attention, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Hinting that his father had received a senior position in the provincial government, Zhou bragged about frequently socialising with high-level officials and wealthy businesspeople, claiming he was once given a cigarette by a deputy provincial governor worth 1,200 yuan (US$180) a carton.

Despite being a general employee, according to the company's statement, he also claimed in one post that one of his superiors arranged for a worker to install an air shield above his desk as: "he was afraid that the air- conditioning was too cold for me".

In addition to claiming he received extremely expensive cigarettes and tea, Zhou also boasted about wearing luxury brands including an Omega watch that prompted an official to advise him to "keep it simple".

The posts generated substantial online discussion and raised doubts among members of the public about where the man's supposed wealth came from and whether any corruption was involved.

The company said in its statement that Zhou joined the company in March 2020 and the online posts were made between September 2019 and June 2020 and then circulated by others.

It vowed to disclose further details to the public and "handle it according to the law and regulations" once the investigation is complete.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the probe into Zhou is a trending topic on Weibo and has attracted more than 250 million views and 16,000 comments.

In the last two years, China has intensified its crackdown on online wealth-flaunting following Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to reduce the wealth gap and seek common prosperity. In 2020, the government announced that it had eliminated absolute poverty.

Douyin, the most popular live-streaming and video-sharing app in China, said last week that it had removed over 20,000 videos featuring extravagant lifestyles since the start of last year to: "Encourage a scientific and civilised lifestyle and rational spending".

A few days before that, an online influencer with three million followers was blocked from her account after posting about how rich and well-connected she was, including pretending to regularly travel by police helicopter.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.