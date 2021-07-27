Health workers, laborers on SONA 2021: 'Why no mention of added benefits?'

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his last State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 26, 2021. Presidential Photo

MANILA — Patrick Reyes is a part of the barangay health emergency response team in Quezon City, assisting COVID-19 patients every day for over a year now.

While he believes this is their vocation, he is mindful of the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus.

"Kahit anong ingat ang gawin din namin, meron kaming mga kasamahan na naapektuhan din o nagpo-positive din. Ganoon po kadelikado ang pandemya," Reyes told ABS-CBN News.

Hearing President Rodrigo Duterte's final Sate of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, Reyes lamented it lacked government's concrete plans for health frontliners like him.

"Sana po magkaroon kami ng insurance... Bukod po doon sa mga ospital na ginagamot nila (iyong mga pasyente), kami po iyong unang-unang humaharap bago po mapunta sa ospital. Iyon lang po siguro ang kulang at kailangan namin," he said.

For the Alliance of Health Workers (AHW), their situation during Duterte's term has become more "miserable."

"During Duterte’s term, the health workers’ situation was further placed to more misery: wages are still low; benefits are unimplemented and withheld while our safety and protection against the virulent disease are threatened," said AHW national president Robert Mendoza.

It's the 101st day of the Matimyas Community Pantry in Manila. While tending to residents, laborers are also watching #SONA2021 through a projector and laptop @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/GEALVigvMv — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) July 26, 2021

Workers and student volunteers of the Matimyas Community Pantry in Sampaloc, Manila who watched the SONA hoped Duterte would mention issues involving jobs and livelihood, salary increase, economy, and education, as cited also in a recent Pulse Asia survey.

But after Duterte's almost 3-hour long speech, labor leader Christian Lloyd Magsoy and student Christel Buergo were left disappointed.

Magsoy, also the spokesperson of labor group Defend Jobs Philippines, said: "Dito sa SONA ni Pang. Duterte, marami siyang sinasabing mga bagay, karamihan mabubulaklak na salita."

"Iyong pangako niyang wawakasan ang Endo, hindi natupad... Wala tayong narinig ni anumang bagay hinggil sa kontraktwalisasyon," he added.

Ending endo or labor contractualization was a campaign promise of Duterte.

Before the SONA, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he wrote to the President to ask him to certify as urgent the Security of Tenure Bill, which Duterte vetoed in 2019.

For Reyes, the barangay health worker, he said he hopes to see better support from the national government, similar to what it promised to police and military personnel during Duterte's last SONA.

Several opposition lawmakers and groups called Duterte's Monday speech "joke of the nation address."

Duterte ends his term in June 2022.

