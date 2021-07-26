Tokyo's COVID cases top 1,000 anew amid Olympic Games

Tokyo, hosting the Olympics while under a COVID-19 state of emergency, reported 1,429 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday, topping 1,000 for the seventh day in a row.

The cumulative tally of cases in the capital has now topped 200,000 amid a resurgence in infections, with public concern high over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the country, especially with the Olympics under way having formally opened Friday.

The latest figure, representing an increase of 702 from the same day last week, exceeded the previous record for a Monday of 1,252 logged on Jan. 11.

Tokyo also confirmed a record 1,763 cases for a Sunday the previous day.

Health experts advising the metropolitan government have warned that the seven-day rolling average of cases, which rose 41.2 percent from the previous week to 1,553.9 per day, could also hit a new high on Aug. 3 during the Olympics if the virus continues to spread at the current pace.

The capital's state of emergency until Aug. 22 covers the entire period of the Olympics being held through Aug. 8.